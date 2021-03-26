UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Team Departs For South Africa Tour Today

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 13 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 01:01 PM

Pakistan team departs for South Africa tour today

The players will undergo three-day quarantine period after arrival in Johannesburg before starting training and matches.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News March 26th, 2021) Pakistan team has departed for South Africa and Zimbabwe tour today morning.

A chartered flight was booked for the national squad comprising 21 players and 13 officials amid fear of COVID-19.

The squad will undergo a three-day quarantine period before starting their training and the matches against the host.

According to some reports, training of the players will be allowed during the quarantine period.

Pakistan will player three ODIs and four T20I matches against South Africa. After South Africa tour, Pakistan team will fly to Zimbabwe and will play T20 matches and two Test matches there.

