Pakistan team departs for West Indies for U19 World Cup

DUBAI: (UrduPoint /UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 1st, 2022) Pakistan U19 team has left for West Indies to play the International cricket Council (ICC) U19 Cricket World Cup.

The U19 Cricket Work Cup will start from January 14.

According to the PCB, all the players except Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, who contracted with COVID-19, have left for West Indies via Dubai.

Bangalzai will undergo for 10 days under the supervision of Emirates Cricket board (ECB) and his replacement will be made if it is needed till then.

For the mega event, Gazi Ghouri and Mohammad Zeeshan are travelling as reserves.

It may be mentioned here that Pakistan lost to Sri Lanka in U19 Asia Cup’s semi-final. India beat Sri Lanka to win the Asian tournament for eighth time.