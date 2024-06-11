Pakistan team departs to Tajikistan for FIFA WC qualifier

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) The Pakistan national football team has departed for Tajikistan on a special Pakistan Air Force plane from Nur Khan Air Base.

The team's flight schedule was affected twice due to technical issues, but they have finally departed for Dushanbe. Pakistan is set to play against Tajikistan in the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers round 2 match today at 8 pm Pakistan time.