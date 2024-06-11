Open Menu

Pakistan Team Departs To Tajikistan For FIFA WC Qualifier

Muhammad Rameez Published June 11, 2024 | 11:00 AM

Pakistan team departs to Tajikistan for FIFA WC qualifier

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) The Pakistan national football team has departed for Tajikistan on a special Pakistan Air Force plane from Nur Khan Air Base.

The team's flight schedule was affected twice due to technical issues, but they have finally departed for Dushanbe. Pakistan is set to play against Tajikistan in the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers round 2 match today at 8 pm Pakistan time.

Related Topics

Pakistan Football World FIFA Dushanbe Tajikistan From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 June 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024

3 hours ago
 EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top ..

EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top job

11 hours ago
 Punjab Assembly passes 5 bills, 3 resolutions

Punjab Assembly passes 5 bills, 3 resolutions

11 hours ago
 Opposition Leader misrepresenting national perspec ..

Opposition Leader misrepresenting national perspective at Senate: Siddiqui

11 hours ago
 Black-market, smuggling causing huge loss to econo ..

Black-market, smuggling causing huge loss to economy: Senator Samina Mumtaz Zeh ..

11 hours ago
Govt trying to make working class prosperous: Sadi ..

Govt trying to make working class prosperous: Sadiq Umrani

12 hours ago
 RCCI welcomes SBPs policy rate reduction announcem ..

RCCI welcomes SBPs policy rate reduction announcement

12 hours ago
 Palestinian women-led organizations must be at for ..

Palestinian women-led organizations must be at forefront of Gaza aid response: ..

12 hours ago
 Balochistan’s railway routes massive overhaul in ..

Balochistan’s railway routes massive overhaul initiatives underway: Azam Tarar

12 hours ago
 Chairman PMYP appoints Amna Batool focal person fo ..

Chairman PMYP appoints Amna Batool focal person for GYP

12 hours ago
 Ambassador Tirmizi meets with Group CEO of Al Ansa ..

Ambassador Tirmizi meets with Group CEO of Al Ansari Exchange

12 hours ago

More Stories From Sports