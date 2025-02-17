Pakistan team dominates Asian Taekwondo C’ships

Pakistan’s taekwondo team continued stellar performance in the Combaxx 7th Asian Taekwondo Open Championships, securing an impressive 21 medals, as the competition enters its fourth day

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Pakistan’s taekwondo team continued stellar performance in the Combaxx 7th Asian Taekwondo Open Championships, securing an impressive 21 medals, as the competition enters its fourth day.

Pakistan bagged 5 gold, 6 silver, and 10 bronze medals with consistent victories across multiple weight categories and remains a dominant force in the championship.

Najiam Wania won gold in the Female -55kg category, while Zahid Zainab took silver, and Maqsood Hamna and Gul Umama secured bronze.

Abdullah Syed clinched gold in the Male -63kg division, with Rahman Fawad earning silver, and Ejaz Muhammad Hadi & Ahmed Rana Tanveer winning bronze.

Raza Mahar Muhammad Ahmad secured gold in the Male +73kg, with Aslam Zain winning silver, and Khan Umair grabbing bronze.

Butt Maiza Imtiaz dominated the Female -63kg category with gold, while Hussain Abdar earned silver, and Sharipova Bibishota from Tajikistan & Alam Myrish took bronze.

Naseer Mamoona clinched gold in the Female +63kg, while Munaf Bareera claimed silver, and Rashid Eman & Zulfiqar Warisha secured bronze.

Pakistan’s total medal tally now stands at 21, demonstrating the team’s exceptional talent and commitment. As the championship continues, the national squad remains focused on further victories.

CEO of Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF), Omar Saeed, and President PTF, Col (R) Raja Waseem Ahmed, expressed their pride in the team's achievements.

"Seeing our athletes rise to the occasion and earn these medals fills us with immense pride. Their hard work and dedication have truly paid off, and we look forward to building on this success in future competitions."