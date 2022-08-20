Pakistan team for Junior Asian International TT Championship named

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :Promising 17-year-old Ummam Khawjah, hailing from a remote Chitral District, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, is named among three members Pakistan team for the forthcoming Junior Asian International Table Tennis Championship to be played from September 1-6, 2022 at Laos, Vientiane.

This was stated by Secretary General Pakistan Table Tennis Federation Ijaz Ali Hazara while talking to APP here on Saturday.

He said a request has been made to Director General sports KP, Secretary Sports KP and Chief Minister KP to extend sponsorship to the visiting Pakistan team.

He disclosed that Ummam Khawaja had a great chance of winning the Junior Asian Table Tennis Championship for Pakistan along with other players hailing from District Swat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Shah Khan and Abbas Khan.

He said Ummam Khawjah (Chitral) is Pakistan No. 1, Shah Khan (Swat) is Pakistan No. 2 and Abbas Khan (Swat) is Pakistan No.

3 so a request has been made to government of KP to support Pakistan team for the Junior Asian International Table Tennis Championship.

All the three players are from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which is a great honor for the province with all three players, hailing from KP, will be representing Pakistan in the international event, therefore, government of KP is requested to sponsor the travel expenses of these three players, Ijaz Ali Hazara said.

He said the request has been made through a letter to Director General Sports, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to sanction the travel expenses of these three players to play their role in the development of the table tennis game in Pakistan, especially in KP, so that these players could participate in international competitions.

He said it was a golden opportunity for the Pakistan junior players to win the International Junior Table Tennis Championship because all three players - Ummam Khawjah, Shah Khan and Abbas were in good form.