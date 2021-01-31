UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Team For T20I Series Against South Africa Announced

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Sun 31st January 2021 | 04:40 PM

Pakistan team for T20I series against South Africa announced

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :The national selectors led by chief selector Muhammad Wasim here on Sunday announced the Pakistan men's 20-member squad for the three-match T20I series against South Africa which will be played in Lahore.

The three matches will be played on February 11, 13 and 14 at the famous Gadaffi stadium.

The squad along with the officials will enter the bio-secure bubble from Wednesday, February 3, the players taking part in the Test series will join the bubble at the end of the second Test that starts in Rawalpindi on Thursday, 4 February.

Pakistan squad for T20I series against South Africa: Babar Azam (c), Aamer Yamin, Amad Butt, Asif Ali, Danish Aziz, Faheem Ashraf, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Qadir, Zafar Gohar and Zahid Mehmood.

