UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Team For UAE-bound Series To Be Announced On Sep 17

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 02:53 PM

Pakistan team for UAE-bound series to be announced on Sep 17

The 15-member Pakistan blind cricket team for the series against England would be announced on September 17

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ):The 15-member Pakistan blind cricket team for the series against England would be announced on September 17.

According to information received here, the upcoming International Blind Cricket Twenty-20 series against England was scheduled in the United Arab Emirates in November.

A two-day camp for the selection of Pakistan team for the upcoming series, would be held in Faisalabad on September 14 and 15.

The Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) selection committee headed by Muhammad Bilal Satti and members including Masood Jan and Ibrar Shah would select the final 15-member squad.

The 20 players to take part in the camp include Riasat Khan, Nisar Ali, Muhammad Rashid, Zafar Iqbal, Badar Munir, Muhammad Ejaz, Sajid Nawaz, Mati Ullah, Mohsin Khan, Fakhar Abbass, Shahzaib Haider, Sana Ullah Marwat, Shafi Ullah, Ayoub Khan, Muhammad Akram, Shahzaib, Haroon Khan, Akmal Hayyat, Moeen Aslam and Anees Javed.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Faisalabad Rashid United Arab Emirates Mohsin Khan September November

Recent Stories

Prime Minister Imran Khan set to give policy state ..

2 minutes ago

OPEC+ Monitors Suggest Cut Targets for Countries L ..

19 minutes ago

French assembly chief and Macron ally charged over ..

19 minutes ago

&#039;Human Fraternity Document&#039; committee ho ..

26 minutes ago

France will block development of Facebook Libra cr ..

19 minutes ago

China says 'making enquiries' on buying US farm pr ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.