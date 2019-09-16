Pakistan team for UAE-bound series to be announced on Sep 18

UrduPoint.com
Mon 16th September 2019

The 15-member Pakistan blind cricket team for the series against England would be announced on September 18

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ):The 15-member Pakistan blind cricket team for the series against England would be announced on September 18.

According to information received here Sunday, the upcoming International Blind Cricket Twenty-20 series against England was scheduled in the United Arab Emirates in November.

A two-day camp for the selection of Pakistan team for the upcoming series, was held in Faisalabad on September 14 and 15.

The Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) selection committee headed by Muhammad Bilal Satti and members including Masood Jan and Ibrar Shah would select the final 15-member squad.

The 20 players to take part in the camp include Riasat Khan, Nisar Ali, Muhammad Rashid, Zafar Iqbal, Badar Munir, Muhammad Ejaz, Sajid Nawaz, Mati Ullah, Mohsin Khan, Fakhar Abbass, Shahzaib Haider, Sana Ullah Marwat, Shafi Ullah, Ayoub Khan, Muhammad Akram, Shahzaib, Haroon Khan, Akmal Hayyat, Moeen Aslam and Anees Javed.

