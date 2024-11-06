Pakistan Team Gears Up For 2nd ODI Against Australia
Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 06, 2024 | 06:39 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) The Pakistan national cricket team intensified their preparations for the second One-Day International (ODI) against Australia with a rigorous practice session at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday.
According to details, the players underwent batting, bowling, and fielding drills, fine-tuning their skills ahead of the crucial encounter. The team will also conduct another practice session on Thursday.
Pakistan is set to face Australia in the second match of the ODI series on November 8, aiming to bounce back from their two-wicket loss in the first ODI.
The hosts took an early advantage in the series with a thrilling two-wicket victory in the first ODI. However, Pakistan will seek to level the series in Adelaide.
