Pakistan team gears up for Bhutan clash in SAFF U-17 C’ship

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) Pakistan's national team intensified their training sessions ahead of their crucial match against hosts Bhutan in the SAFF U-17 Championship 2024.

According to details, the high-stakes encounter is scheduled for Monday, with kickoff at 5pm at Thimphu, Bhutan.

Pakistan is looking to build on their momentum after defeating Nepal 1-0 in their opening match.

The SAFF U-17 Championship 2024 brings together top young talent from South Asia, with Pakistan aiming to make a strong impression in the competition.