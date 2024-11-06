Pakistan team gears up for T20 Blind World Cup

The training camp for Pakistan's Blind Cricket Team, in preparations for the fourth T20 Blind Cricket World Cup, is underway at the Uqab School Blind Cricket Academy in Mirpur, Azad Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) The training camp for Pakistan's Blind cricket Team, in preparations for the fourth T20 Blind Cricket World Cup, is underway at the Uqab school Blind Cricket academy in Mirpur, Azad Kashmir.

The 21 participating players are rigorously training daily in three sessions, focusing on bowling, batting, fielding, and physical fitness.

This camp will continue until November 20, after which a selection committee, comprising Masood Jan, Muhammad Jameel, and Tahir Mehmood Butt, will finalize the 16-member squad for the World Cup, said a press release.

The players are committed to preparing thoroughly for the mega event, especially aiming to put their best efforts forward.

The selection committee members highlighted that alongside experienced players, newcomers who showcased strong performances in the domestic season have also been given an opportunity.

Each player's performance is being closely monitored, with special emphasis on physical fitness, to ensure the formation of a well-prepared squad for the World Cup.