Open Menu

Pakistan Team Gears Up For T20 Blind World Cup

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 06, 2024 | 06:43 PM

Pakistan team gears up for T20 Blind World Cup

The training camp for Pakistan's Blind Cricket Team, in preparations for the fourth T20 Blind Cricket World Cup, is underway at the Uqab School Blind Cricket Academy in Mirpur, Azad Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) The training camp for Pakistan's Blind cricket Team, in preparations for the fourth T20 Blind Cricket World Cup, is underway at the Uqab school Blind Cricket academy in Mirpur, Azad Kashmir.

The 21 participating players are rigorously training daily in three sessions, focusing on bowling, batting, fielding, and physical fitness.

This camp will continue until November 20, after which a selection committee, comprising Masood Jan, Muhammad Jameel, and Tahir Mehmood Butt, will finalize the 16-member squad for the World Cup, said a press release.

The players are committed to preparing thoroughly for the mega event, especially aiming to put their best efforts forward.

The selection committee members highlighted that alongside experienced players, newcomers who showcased strong performances in the domestic season have also been given an opportunity.

Each player's performance is being closely monitored, with special emphasis on physical fitness, to ensure the formation of a well-prepared squad for the World Cup.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket T20 World Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir November Event Best

Recent Stories

CDA announces major infrastructure projects to tra ..

CDA announces major infrastructure projects to transform Islamabad’s connectiv ..

10 minutes ago
 Another notorious dacoit killed in Katcha area

Another notorious dacoit killed in Katcha area

11 minutes ago
 DIG Hazara hosts farewell dinner for outgoing DPO ..

DIG Hazara hosts farewell dinner for outgoing DPO Lower Kohistan

11 minutes ago
 Medical experts' recommendations to be followed to ..

Medical experts' recommendations to be followed to improve healthcare system: mi ..

11 minutes ago
 Seminar on smog awareness at Police Training Colle ..

Seminar on smog awareness at Police Training College Chung

11 minutes ago
 LCCI organises seminar on women empowerment

LCCI organises seminar on women empowerment

11 minutes ago
Pakistan team gears up for 2nd ODI against Austral ..

Pakistan team gears up for 2nd ODI against Australia

15 minutes ago
 Sanghar Police donate hundreds of blood bags for T ..

Sanghar Police donate hundreds of blood bags for Thalassemia patients

13 minutes ago
 Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari distribut ..

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari distributes internship certificates amo ..

13 minutes ago
 IHC to hear PTI founder's bail petition in toshakh ..

IHC to hear PTI founder's bail petition in toshakhana II case

13 minutes ago
 Catch-up polio campaign starts from 11,November in ..

Catch-up polio campaign starts from 11,November in Larkana distt:

14 minutes ago
 DC reviews measure to combat smog

DC reviews measure to combat smog

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports