ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :The Pakistan football team has been issued a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to compete in the SAFF Under16 Championship in Bhutan.

According to details, the game of football possesses a remarkable ability to unite the world and this championship would see immensely talented U-16 players from every nook.

The diligent efforts were undertaken by PFF and Candyland to unearth talents.

Out of the pool, 50 players were selected for the national U-16 training camp in Abbottabad.

Comprising 23 players and 7 officials, the Pakistan U-16 football squad, nurtured through dedication and strategic collaboration, stands prepared to make their mark.

The first match of the national team would be against hosts Bhutan on September 1 while will face Maldives in the second game on September 3. Pakistan team would depart to Bhutan in the early hours of Thursday.