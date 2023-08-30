Open Menu

Pakistan Team Gets NOC To Compete In SAFF U16 C'ship

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 30, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Pakistan team gets NOC to compete in SAFF U16 C'ship

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :The Pakistan football team has been issued a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to compete in the SAFF Under16 Championship in Bhutan.

According to details, the game of football possesses a remarkable ability to unite the world and this championship would see immensely talented U-16 players from every nook.

The diligent efforts were undertaken by PFF and Candyland to unearth talents.

Out of the pool, 50 players were selected for the national U-16 training camp in Abbottabad.

Comprising 23 players and 7 officials, the Pakistan U-16 football squad, nurtured through dedication and strategic collaboration, stands prepared to make their mark.

The first match of the national team would be against hosts Bhutan on September 1 while will face Maldives in the second game on September 3. Pakistan team would depart to Bhutan in the early hours of Thursday.

Related Topics

Pakistan Football World Abbottabad Noc Bhutan Maldives September From

Recent Stories

Dubai Chambers organises 15 Corporate Tax workshop ..

Dubai Chambers organises 15 Corporate Tax workshops for more than 2,000 companie ..

19 minutes ago
 NCM launches campaign to investigate performance o ..

NCM launches campaign to investigate performance of different cloud seeding mate ..

34 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan opt to bat first against N ..

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan opt to bat first against Nepal today

42 minutes ago
 Emaar Properties to consider higher dividends for ..

Emaar Properties to consider higher dividends for shareholders in 2023, no plans ..

1 hour ago
 G42’s Inception releases Arabic language open-so ..

G42’s Inception releases Arabic language open-source Al model &#039;Jais&#039;

1 hour ago
 Sales tax should be frozen in electricity bills an ..

Sales tax should be frozen in electricity bills and capacity charges should be n ..

1 hour ago
Bangladesh suffers setback as Litton Das ruled out ..

Bangladesh suffers setback as Litton Das ruled out of Asia Cup

1 hour ago
 Security forces kill four most wanted terrorists i ..

Security forces kill four most wanted terrorists in Pishin

2 hours ago
 vivo Launched its Powerful Y27 Smartphone in Pakis ..

Vivo Launched its Powerful Y27 Smartphone in Pakistan with 44W FlashCharge Techn ..

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi secures bid to host 63rd ICCA Congress i ..

Abu Dhabi secures bid to host 63rd ICCA Congress in October

2 hours ago
 realme's Meteoric Rise: Celebrating Five Years of ..

Realme's Meteoric Rise: Celebrating Five Years of Leaping Up in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Match 01 Pakistan Vs. Nepal

Asia Cup 2023 Match 01 Pakistan Vs. Nepal

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports