Pakistan team greeted with warm reception in Ahmedabad                 

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 12, 2023 | 11:35 AM

The national team has arrived in Ahmedabad for upcoming clash with host India on October 14.

AHMEDABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 12nd, 2023) The Pakistani cricket team, fresh from a historic victory against Sri Lanka, has arrived in Ahmedabad to prepare for their highly anticipated showdown with the Indian team on October 14th.

In a heartwarming welcome, the team was received with open arms at their hotel in Ahmedabad as they arrived from Hyderabad on Thursday. The players were presented with traditional shawls in a gesture of hospitality, setting a cordial tone for their stay.

Prior to their arrival in Ahmedabad, the national team celebrated their triumph over Sri Lanka on a chartered flight, complete with an elaborate cake-cutting ceremony. Imtiaz Ahmed, a prominent member of the team, distributed sweets among his fellow players, marking the joyous occasion.

In an intriguing development, Zakar Ashraf, Chairman of the Management Committee of the Pakistan Cricket Board, is set to depart for India today. His visit is in response to an invitation from the Indian Cricket board and is intended to boost the morale of the Pakistani team ahead of their pivotal World Cup match against India, scheduled for October 14th.

Zakar Ashraf highlighted the crucial role of his support for the team, underscoring the dedication and hard work that have brought the Pakistani team to this significant stage. He expressed his hope that the team will continue to bring pride to the nation through their outstanding performance.

