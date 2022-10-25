UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Team Hold Practice Session At Perth

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 25, 2022 | 10:39 PM

Pakistan team hold practice session at Perth

Pakistan cricket team held their first training session at Perth on Tuesday ahead of their second Super 12 fixture of the ICC T20 World Cup against Zimbabwe on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan cricket team held their first training session at Perth on Tuesday ahead of their second Super 12 fixture of the ICC T20 World Cup against Zimbabwe on Thursday. Pakistan will be trying to register a comprehensive win, after conceding defeat to arch-rivals India in their opening match.

Zimbabwe, who made their way into Group 2 after defeating Ireland and Netherlands in the first round.

The team had a productive day as the players went through rigorous batting and bowling net practice during the session which was attended by all the members of the squad, a Pakistan Cricket board spokesman said.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket T20 World ICC Perth Ireland Zimbabwe Netherlands All

Recent Stories

24 dead, million seek shelter as Cyclone Sitrang h ..

24 dead, million seek shelter as Cyclone Sitrang hits Bangladesh

15 seconds ago
 LG election on reserve seats to held on Dec 14 in ..

LG election on reserve seats to held on Dec 14 in 32 Districts of Balochistan

16 seconds ago
 Strong 6.4-magnitude quake rocks northern Philippi ..

Strong 6.4-magnitude quake rocks northern Philippines: USGS

18 seconds ago
 World welcomes Rishi Sunak as new UK PM

World welcomes Rishi Sunak as new UK PM

19 seconds ago
 Cricket: T20 World Cup tables

Cricket: T20 World Cup tables

21 seconds ago
 US Congressional Progressive Caucus Withdraws Lett ..

US Congressional Progressive Caucus Withdraws Letter to Biden on Ukraine - State ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.