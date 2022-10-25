Pakistan team hold practice session at Perth

Pakistan cricket team held their first training session at Perth on Tuesday ahead of their second Super 12 fixture of the ICC T20 World Cup against Zimbabwe on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan cricket team held their first training session at Perth on Tuesday ahead of their second Super 12 fixture of the ICC T20 World Cup against Zimbabwe on Thursday. Pakistan will be trying to register a comprehensive win, after conceding defeat to arch-rivals India in their opening match.

Zimbabwe, who made their way into Group 2 after defeating Ireland and Netherlands in the first round.

The team had a productive day as the players went through rigorous batting and bowling net practice during the session which was attended by all the members of the squad, a Pakistan Cricket board spokesman said.