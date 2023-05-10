ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan team hopes to secure a top position in the Four-Nation Basketball Championship scheduled to be held in Maldives this year.

In a statement on Wednesday, Pakistan Basketball Federation Secretary General, Khalid Bashir said, "Our main target is to secure a position in the said event as the Pakistan team will be participating in any international championship after a long time." In this regard, Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) has called a total of 25 players for the national training camp here at the Pakistan sports Complex.

The three-day trials were held to select the probable for the Pakistan basketball team under the supervision of the Pakistan Basketball Federation. Around 80 players were nominated by the affiliated units of PBBF to feature in these trials.

The selection committee was headed by Col. (R) Shujaat Ali Rana, while members including Muhammad Riaz Malik and Maudood Jafri, shortlisted the players for the training camp.

Bashir said the selected players would go through extensive training to enhance their skills and fitness standard during the national camp.

He said the players include both experienced and young players. The players selected for the camp includes Hamza Bin Javed (Army), Muhammad Shahbaz Ali (Army), Atif Shah (Army), Muhammad Shahid (Army), Imad Ahmed (Army), Rana Haris Ahmed ( Faisalabad), Sameer Khan (Hayderabad), Sammar Abbas (Islamabad), Ali Hamza Kazmi (Islamabad), Zain Ali (Karachi), Safi Ullah Khan (Lahore), Ibtisam Murtaza (Lahore), Muhammad Hamza (Multan), Zia Ur Rehman (Navy), Muhammad Umair Jan (PAF), Saqib Ullah Khan Mahsood (PAF), Mehtab Akram (PAF), Naeem Ullah (Peshawar), Abdul Wahab (Peshawar), Izhar Ullah (POF), Rana M Usman (Police), Muhammad Usman (Police), Muhammad Hammad (Rawalpindi), Muhammad Sajawal (Sargodha) and Zain ul Hasan Khan (Wapda).