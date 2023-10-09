Open Menu

Pakistan Team Lands In Cambodia For FIFA WC 2026 Qualifiers

Muhammad Rameez Published October 09, 2023 | 12:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) The national football team has landed in Cambodia to play match against the hosts on October 12 as part of the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers.

The green shirts would play their World Cup qualifier match against Cambodia on a home-and-away basis.

The team would play an away leg on October 12 while the home leg was scheduled on October 17 here at Jinnah Stadium.

After some rest, the national team would train for the game.

Pakistan Squad inlcudes Goalkeepers: Usman Ali, Salman ul Haq and Yousaf Butt; Defenders: Mamoon Moosa Khan, Mohibullah, Sohail Khan, Juniad Shah, Ali Khan Niazi, Rao Umar Hayat, Abdullah Iqbal and Easah Suliman; idfielders: Alamgir Ghazi, Ali Uzair, Rajab Ali, Nizamuddin, Harun Hamid and Rahis Nabi; Forwards: Waleed Khan, Mohammad Waheed, Yousuf, Fareed Khan, Abdul Samad, Otis Khan, Moin Ahmed and Shayak Dost.

