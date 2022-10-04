UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Team Lands In New Zealand For Tri-series

Muhammad Rameez Published October 04, 2022 | 04:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan cricket team has landed in New Zealand to feature in the tri-series beginning October 7 at Christchurch.

According to details, apart from Pakistan, Bangladesh and hosts New Zealand were participating in the series.

All matches of the tri-series would be played in Christchurch.

Pakistan squad includes 16 players and 13 sports staff members. The national squad would resume training in Christchurch from Thursday after a day's rest.

Pakistan would play its first match of the tri-series against Bangladesh on October 7.

It may be mentioned here that Pakistan recently lost seven-match T20I series, 4-3, against England on home soil. This tri series would a good chance for Pakistan to tune-up their preparations for the T20 World Cup in Australia.

Pakistan squad comprise Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usman Qadir.

Traveling reserves include Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris and Shahnawaz Dahani.

