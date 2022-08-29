UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Team Leaves For Brisbane To Play Over 60 World Cup

August 29, 2022

Pakistan team leaves for Brisbane to play Over 60 World Cup

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan Over 60 cricket Team has left for Brisbane to participate in the inaugural Over 60 Cricket World Cup to be held in Brisbane from September 02 to 15. Twelve teams divided in two groups will be playing in the World Cup, according to the Pakistan Veterans Cricket Association (PVCA). The Group A included Australia, Wales, Canada, Zimbabwe, India & Sri Lanka and Group B included Pakistan, New Zealand, USA, West Indies, South Africa & Rest of the World.

Top two teams will play in the semi finals and final match will be played on September 14. Pakistan is going to play its first group match against South Africa on September 3rd, second match against West Indies on September 04, third match against New Zealand on September 06, fourth match against Rest of the World on September 07 and final group match against USA on September 09.

All matches will be shown live on YouTube Channel.

Pakistan team is led by Fawad Ijaz Khan and Syed Saghir Abbas as Vice-Captain.

Team: Fawad Ijaz Khan (Captain), Syed Saghir Abbas (VC), Syed M. Ghaffar Kazmi, Muhammad Ashraf, Muhammad Ashraf Pakhali, Muhammad Aslam, Tahir Rashid (wk), Basharat Ali Baber, Tahir Gul, Muhammad Younus, Nadeem Moosa, Muhammad Yaqoob, Syed Mansoor Hussain, Syed Abid Ali Naqvi, Tahir Buksh, Waqar Ahmed, Syed Muhammad Shahabuddin, Muhammad Akram, Muhammad Amir Sarfaraz (Manager).

A grand farewell lunch for the Pakistan Over 60 team was organized by Pakistan Veterans Cricket Association at Karachi Gymkhana Club.

Mr. Arif Habib, Javed Kureshi, Dr. Zahid Jamal, Former Pakistan players Haroon Rasheed and Shahid Mehboob, Asim Omar, Hasan Omar and Azhar Hameed from Quetta Gladiators were present in the function. The tour is sponsored by Quetta Gladiators.

