Pakistan Team Named For 2nd Test Against Bangladesh
Muhammad Rameez Published August 29, 2024 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Pakistan team red-ball head coach Jason Gillespie on Thursday announced a 12-member squad for the second Test match against Bangladesh.
The playing XI for the second Test commencing Friday at the Pindi Stadium Rawalpindi will be announced at the time of toss, he said during a pre-match press conference here at a local hotel.
Bangladesh are leading the two Test-match series 1-0, after defeating the hosts Pakistan by 10 wickets on Sunday.
The toss will take place 09:30am, with the first ball expected to be bowled at 10am.
Pakistan 12-member squad for second Test against Bangladesh: Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel (vice-captain), Abrar Ahmed, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub and Salman Ali Agha.
Match officials for second Test match: Michael Gough and Adrian Holdstock (on-field umpires), Richard Kettleborough (third umpire), Asif Yaqoob (fourth umpire) and Ranjan Madugalle (match referee).
