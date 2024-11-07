Pakistan team prepares for 2nd ODI against Australia

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) The Pakistan national cricket team intensified their preparations for the second One-Day International (ODI) against Australia with a rigorous practice session at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday.

According to details, the batters underwent practice with net bowlers while fast bowlers participated in physical and fielding training on Thursday.

The players also participated in batting, bowling, and fielding drills on Wednesday, fine-tuning their skills ahead of the crucial encounter.

Pakistan is set to face Australia in the second match of the ODI series on November 8. The hosts took an early advantage in the series with a thrilling two-wicket victory in the first ODI. However, Pakistan will seek to level the series in Adelaide.