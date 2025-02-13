Open Menu

Pakistan Team Qualifies For Asian Jr Squash C’hips Quarterfinals

Muhammad Rameez Published February 13, 2025 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Pakistan team continued its winning streak at the 22nd Asian Junior Squash Team Championships 2025 and qualified for the quarterfinals at Hong Kong, China.

According to details, Pakistan has beaten Macau, China in their match on Thursday, maintaining their winning momentum.

Abdullah Nawaz (Pak) beat Ka Hei Lei (Mac) (3-0) 11-3 11-4 11-6 (16m) while Anas Ali Shah (Pak) defeated Keng In Leong (Mac) (3-0) 11-3 11-3 11-4 (15m) and Sakhi Ullah Khan Tareen (Pak) outplayed Ian Miguel De Dousa (Mac) (3-0)1 1-3, 11-3, 11-7 (16m).

