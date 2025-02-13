Pakistan Team Qualifies For Asian Jr Squash C’hips Quarterfinals
Muhammad Rameez Published February 13, 2025 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Pakistan team continued its winning streak at the 22nd Asian Junior Squash Team Championships 2025 and qualified for the quarterfinals at Hong Kong, China.
According to details, Pakistan has beaten Macau, China in their match on Thursday, maintaining their winning momentum.
Abdullah Nawaz (Pak) beat Ka Hei Lei (Mac) (3-0) 11-3 11-4 11-6 (16m) while Anas Ali Shah (Pak) defeated Keng In Leong (Mac) (3-0) 11-3 11-3 11-4 (15m) and Sakhi Ullah Khan Tareen (Pak) outplayed Ian Miguel De Dousa (Mac) (3-0)1 1-3, 11-3, 11-7 (16m).
Recent Stories
Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani’s wedding becomes social media spotlight
WGS: UAE begins mapping air corridors for air taxis, cargo drones to transform u ..
ICAO Global Seminar, Global Sustainable Aviation Market conclude in Abu Dhabi
‘Will send it directly to PM,’: COAS Asim Munir on Imran Khan’s letters
Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi honours winners of 'Thank You' Award
WGS: SAP debuts Business Data Cloud with Databricks technology
WGS: Dubai Chambers publishes report on role of Business Climate Index in econom ..
WGS: Roblox adds Arabic support to its software stack
WGS: UAE Government launches third edition of Global Councils on Sustainable Dev ..
Timor-Leste’s ties with UAE witnessing rapid growth: Vice-Prime Minister
Three Pakistani players fined in Tri-nation series against South Africa
Türkiye-Arab trade surpassed AED200 billion in 2024
More Stories From Sports
-
Pakistan team qualifies for Asian Jr Squash C’hips quarterfinals6 minutes ago
-
ICC Men’s CT final squads announced15 minutes ago
-
Pakistan has a good chance of defending CT title: Sarfaraz Ahmed16 minutes ago
-
PGF holds ‘Train the Trainers program’16 minutes ago
-
Ali bags silver in Asian Road Cycling C’ship26 minutes ago
-
Qualifying round of 20th Cholistan Rally held46 minutes ago
-
Three Pakistani players fined in Tri-nation series against South Africa1 hour ago
-
Pakistan to host Asian Development Tour Golf Events in 20253 hours ago
-
Von Allmen claims second world gold as Swiss sweep team combined17 hours ago
-
Gill ton helps India sweep England in ODI series18 hours ago
-
2nd edition of Serena Masters Series continues18 hours ago
-
Cricket tournament kicks off at PCP Sports Gala17 hours ago