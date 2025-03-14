Open Menu

Pakistan Team Qualifies For Davis Cup Jr Final

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 14, 2025 | 09:17 PM

Pakistan showcased an outstanding performance and has qualified for the Davis Cup Juniors final at Kuching, Malaysia

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) Pakistan showcased an outstanding performance and has qualified for the Davis Cup Juniors final at Kuching, Malaysia.

On the fourth day of the Davis Cup Juniors, Pakistan team defeated Vietnam by 2-1 to secure a place in the final.

In the opening singles match, Vietnam’s Le Tien Anh defeated Abubakar Talha 6-2, 6-3. However, Pakistan made a strong comeback in the second singles, where Mikaeel Ali Baig outclassed Tran Duc Minh 6-1, 6-3. The decisive doubles match saw an exceptional performance by the Pakistani duo Hamza Roman and Abubakar Talha, who dominated Le Tien Anh / Vu Huy Hoang with a flawless 6-0, 6-0 victory, said a press release.

With this win, Pakistan advances to the final, where they will face Indonesia in the title clash. Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, President of the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF), congratulated the team on their impressive performance and wished them the best for the final. "Focus on the final, and hopefully, you will bring home the victory. Our team is strong and well-balanced," he said.

Col. (R) Zia-ud-Din Tufail, Secretary General of PTF, also congratulated the team on reaching the final and extended his best wishes for their upcoming match. Pakistan will face Indonesia in the final on Saturday.

