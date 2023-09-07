Open Menu

Pakistan Team Reach Colombo For Super Four Game Against India

Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 07, 2023 | 05:59 PM

Pakistan team reach Colombo for Super Four game against India

Pakistan team has landed in Colombo to play their second match of the Super Four of Asia Cup against India on September 10

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :Pakistan team has landed in Colombo to play their second match of the Super Four of Asia Cup against India on September 10.

Pakistan cricket team left for Colombo after winning the Super Four match against Bangladesh in Lahore, said a press release.

Pakistan team would rest on Thursday and Friday. The team will participate in the training session on September 9 and play the second match of the Super Four against India on September 10 in Colombo.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka teams have also reached Colombo along with the Pakistan team.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket Lahore Bangladesh Sri Lanka Colombo September Asia

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Airports and Abu Dhabi Customs sign agre ..

Abu Dhabi Airports and Abu Dhabi Customs sign agreement to reinforce service exc ..

5 minutes ago
 India, UAE as chairs of G20, COP28 to set agenda f ..

India, UAE as chairs of G20, COP28 to set agenda for a new world: Indian Envoy

5 minutes ago
 China's installed capacity of renewable energy see ..

China's installed capacity of renewable energy sees steady growth

9 minutes ago
 IHC serves notices in plea against appointment of ..

IHC serves notices in plea against appointment of DG PSB

9 minutes ago
 Police bust Car Lifter Gang, Recover 10 Stolen Veh ..

Police bust Car Lifter Gang, Recover 10 Stolen Vehicles Worth Rs 31 Million

9 minutes ago
 PFA discards 25-ton adulterated food products

PFA discards 25-ton adulterated food products

9 minutes ago
China exports, imports fall in Aug as onshore yuan ..

China exports, imports fall in Aug as onshore yuan hits 16-year low

9 minutes ago
 Belgian ambassador calls on FM Jilani

Belgian ambassador calls on FM Jilani

6 minutes ago
 PSX witnesses bearish trend, sheds 50.34 points

PSX witnesses bearish trend, sheds 50.34 points

6 minutes ago
 Adviser to CM Punjab announces cash award for Olym ..

Adviser to CM Punjab announces cash award for Olympian javelin thrower

6 minutes ago
 First Lady calls for global efforts to overcome me ..

First Lady calls for global efforts to overcome mental health issues in conflict ..

6 minutes ago
 Govt debunks fake rumors of Rs5000 currency note b ..

Govt debunks fake rumors of Rs5000 currency note ban

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports