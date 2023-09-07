Pakistan team reach Colombo for Super Four game against India

Pakistan team has landed in Colombo to play their second match of the Super Four of Asia Cup against India on September 10

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :Pakistan team has landed in Colombo to play their second match of the Super Four of Asia Cup against India on September 10.

Pakistan cricket team left for Colombo after winning the Super Four match against Bangladesh in Lahore, said a press release.

Pakistan team would rest on Thursday and Friday. The team will participate in the training session on September 9 and play the second match of the Super Four against India on September 10 in Colombo.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka teams have also reached Colombo along with the Pakistan team.