ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) The Pakistan team has secured a spot in the semifinals of the ITF Masters 45+ World Championship after an impressive performance in the tournament at Manavgat, Turkey.

The team, comprising Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Aqeel Khan, and Shehryar Salamat, has showcased exceptional skill and determination throughout the championship, said a press release.

Pakistan dominated the group stage, securing convincing 3-0 victories against Romania and host nation Turkey. In the quarterfinals, the team displayed resilience, overcoming the Czech Republic 2-1 to advance to the final four.

With this outstanding achievement, Pakistan will now face France in the semifinal.