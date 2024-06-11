Open Menu

Pakistan Team Reaches Tajikistan For FIFA WC Qualifier

Muhammad Rameez Published June 11, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Pakistan team reaches Tajikistan for FIFA WC qualifier

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) The Pakistan national football team has reached for Tajikistan to play the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers round 2 against the hosts.

Pakistan team had departed for Dushanbe, Tajikistan on a special Pakistan Air Force plane from Nur Khan Air Base.

Pakistan is set to play Tajikistan on Tuesday at 8pm Pakistan time.

Pakistan squad - Goalkeepers: Yousuf Butt (D), Saqib Hanif and Hassan Ali.

Defenders: Abdullah Iqbal (D), Mohammad Fazal (D), Haseeb Khan, Rao Omer Hayat, Mamoon Moosa, Mohammad Saddam, Waqar Ihtisham, Moin Ahmed and Abdul Rehman.

Midfielders: Rahis Nabi (D), Otis Khan (D), Ali Uzair, Umair Ali, Toqeer ul Hassan, Alamgir Ghazi and Ali Zafar.

Forwards: Imran Kayani (D), McKeal Abdulah, Fareedulah, Adeel Younas and Shayak Dost.

