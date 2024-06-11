Pakistan Team Reaches Tajikistan For FIFA WC Qualifier
Muhammad Rameez Published June 11, 2024 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) The Pakistan national football team has reached for Tajikistan to play the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers round 2 against the hosts.
Pakistan team had departed for Dushanbe, Tajikistan on a special Pakistan Air Force plane from Nur Khan Air Base.
Pakistan is set to play Tajikistan on Tuesday at 8pm Pakistan time.
Pakistan squad - Goalkeepers: Yousuf Butt (D), Saqib Hanif and Hassan Ali.
Defenders: Abdullah Iqbal (D), Mohammad Fazal (D), Haseeb Khan, Rao Omer Hayat, Mamoon Moosa, Mohammad Saddam, Waqar Ihtisham, Moin Ahmed and Abdul Rehman.
Midfielders: Rahis Nabi (D), Otis Khan (D), Ali Uzair, Umair Ali, Toqeer ul Hassan, Alamgir Ghazi and Ali Zafar.
Forwards: Imran Kayani (D), McKeal Abdulah, Fareedulah, Adeel Younas and Shayak Dost.
