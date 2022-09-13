UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Team Returns To Home After Playing Asia Cup 2022

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 13, 2022 | 05:45 PM

The people chant slogans of Pakistan Zindabad after seeing the national team players at the airport in Lahore.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 13th, 2022) Pakistan cricket team on Tuesday come back home after playing Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai.

The players and other staff led by Babar Azam landed at Lahore airport.

The Chairman Pakistan cricket board (PCB) Ramiz Raja had also been there with the team.

As the people saw the players at the airport they started chanting slogans "Pakistan Zindabad".

The cricketers including Usman Qadir, Asif Ali and fast bowler Naseem Shah were seen together when the people chanted slogans.

Families of the cricketers had also been there aat the Airport to welcome them.

On Sunday, Pakistan lost final match to Sri Lanka for the sixth time by 23-runs. Sri Lanka had set the target of 171 runs which Pakistan could not chase.

