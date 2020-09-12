Pakistan Team should have performed better in England tour, says Umar Gul

(@fidahassanain)

Umar Gul who has hinted about his coaching career points out flaws for poor performance in the recently concluded England tour.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 12nd, 2020) Pakistan Cricket Team should have performed in a better manner during the recently concluded England tour, Pakistan’s pacer Umar Gul said on Saturday.

Umar Gul said that Pakistan lost the Test series, one-nil and only managed to draw the T20I series on the tour.

“We should have drawn the Test series at least,” said the pacer, saying that he had expectation from the team to perform better during the England tour.

He said he thought that they had a lot of time to acclimatize with the conditions, and therefore, Test series should have been drawn.

“It’s really hurting that there was lack of experience in bowling,” said the player. He also stated that Naseem and Shaheen are talented but they need more time.

He also came down hard upon batting department, saying that the middle-order did not perform in accordance with the expectations.

Gul said that Sohail Khan should have been included in the Test playing XI.

“Sohail Khan performed well in the practice matches and therefore he should have been given a chance,” said Umar Gul, adding that he would have very keen on making a strong comeback.

“I think excluding Sohail Khan was the mistake of the team management,” said Gul, adding that he should have been included him in the lineup for Test matches.

According to the reports, Umar Gul was moving towards coaching career after his playing days were over.

“I’m not sure now if I will get into coaching after my cricket career is over,” said Umar Gull, adding that he had already done level one and two coaching courses and also keen on doing level three in the near future.

He also said: “I will continue to play domestic cricket as long as I’m performing on the field but if that is not the case I will call it a day,”.

“The monthly salary I used to receive from the department was sufficient to cover my monthly expenses. But now, honestly speaking, what we are earning from domestic matches, which includes match fees and monthly retainer, is not enough to cover the needs of my family,” the player said.

Gul also urged top international teams to tour Pakistan because of the improved security situation in the country.

“The security situation in the country is better than before, which was evident from PSL 5 taking place entirely in Pakistan,” said the player. He also hoped that other teams like England, Australia and South Africa would also visit Pakistan to play cricket.