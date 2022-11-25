Pakistan team start practice for Test series against England

Pakistan cricket team started their practice session at the Islamabad Club Cricket Ground on Friday to prepare themselves for the three-match Test series against England

England are scheduled to arrive in Pakistan on Saturday after their Test camp at the Abu Dhabi Cricket and sports Hub. This will be England's first visit to Pakistan in 17 years to play a Test series.

The first Test starts in Rawalpindi on December 1. The series is important for Pakistan to qualify for the finals of the ICC World Test Championship 2022-23.

Pakistan has selected two new players Mohammad Ali and Abrar Ahmed on the basis of their standout performance in the domestic cricket and they are likely to make debuts in the first Test.

Meanwhile, Leicestershire leg-spinning allrounder Rehan Ahmed has been officially added to England Men's Test squad for the Pakistan tour. If selected during the three-match Test series, the 18-year-old will become the youngest player to play Test cricket for England Men, surpassing Yorkshire's Brian Close, who represented the three lions at 18 years 149 days against New Zealand in July 1949.