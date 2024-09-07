Pakistan Team To Compete In 5th World Nomad Games 2024
Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 07, 2024 | 02:30 PM
MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) Pakistan's combined contingent is all set to participate in the 5th World Nomad Games, scheduled from September 7 to 14, 2024.
The opening ceremony will take place on Sept 8 in Astana, where Malik Sajjad Hussain Awan will lead the Pakistani team. The team will compete in different disciplines including Tug of War, Mas-Wrestling, Kurash, Traditional Wrestling, Mind Games, Traditional Archery and Powerful Nomad.
Leading the contingent as Chef de Mission is Rana Muhammad Jameel, General Secretary of the Pakistan Tug of War Federation.
The World Nomad Games are an international event that celebrates the rich nomadic traditions and ancient sports from around the world.
Pakistan’s participation highlights its commitment to reviving and promoting traditional sports on the global stage.
"We are extremely proud to represent Pakistan and demonstrate the strength, skills and spirit of our athletes in these historic games," said Rana Jameel.
The World Nomad Games 2024 will gather athletes from over 100 countries, fostering unity and competition in traditional sports.
The Pakistanis team members are enthusiastic about showcasing their talent and contributing to the success of the prestigious event.
