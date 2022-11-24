Pakistan team to depart for Bangladesh

The Pakistan team will depart for Bangladesh on late Thursday to feature in the 2nd SAARC Snooker Championship 2022 at Dhaka

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :The Pakistan team will depart for Bangladesh on late Thursday to feature in the 2nd SAARC Snooker Championship 2022 at Dhaka.

The players will participate in the championship are Ahsan Ramzan and Babar Masih, said a press release.

Naveed Kapadia will accompany the players as officiating referee.