Pakistan team to face changes after poor performance in ICC T20 World Cup 2024

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 15, 2024 | 12:27 PM

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 15th, 2024) Following Pakistan’s historically poor performance in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, the Pakistan cricket board (PCB) is preparing for significant changes.

The team’s journey in the T20 World Cup has concluded, with a final match against Ireland remaining.

In response to the disappointing results, the PCB is planning substantial alterations to both the team and its management.

The sources within the PCB insiders said that upon the team’s return to Pakistan, PCB Chairman would launch “Operation Clean-Up,” targeting underperforming players for dismissal.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi had previously indicated the possibility of major changes following the defeat to India.

The sources said that the central contracts of national team players would be reviewed, and those with poor performances might face demotion in their contracts.

Middle-order batsmen Iftikhar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, and Usman Khan are reportedly at risk of losing their places in the squad.

The focus will shift to giving domestic performers a chance in the national team.

Additionally, Captain Babar Azam will be held accountable for the team’s underwhelming performance.

Significant changes are anticipated within the team management as well. Senior team manager and selector Wahab Riaz might struggle to maintain his position, and head coach Gary Kirsten is expected to submit a detailed report on the team’s performance to PCB Chairman Syed Mohsin Naqvi.

