Pakistan Team To Feature In AFC Women's Futsal Asian Cup 2025
June 29, 2024
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalization Committee (NC) has announced the participation of the Pakistan Women's Futsal team in the AFC Women's Futsal Asian Cup 2025. For the first time, the women's team will compete in any premier futsal competition under the umbrella of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).
The qualification round is scheduled to begin at the start of 2025, with the round of 12 set to take place in May 2025.
To prepare for the AFC Women's Futsal Asian Cup 2025, the PFF has successfully organized five Futsal National Cup (FNC) competitions in major cities across Pakistan, said a press release.
MRF clinched the title of the Women's Futsal National Cup in Lahore. In Quetta, Hazara remained the crowned champions of the Women's Futsal National Cup.
Smuff emerged victorious in the Women's Futsal National Cup in Islamabad, while the Karachi City team secured the win in the Women's Futsal National Cup in Karachi. These competitions were a part of PFF's efforts to develop women's futsal in Pakistan.
Chairman of the Pakistan Football Federation Normalisation Committee, Haroon Malik, expressed his views, stating, "I am pleased to announce that the PFF NC has confirmed the participation of the Women's Futsal team in the AFC Women's Futsal Asian Cup 2025. This participation highlights PFF's commitment to developing women's futsal in Pakistan and providing our players with opportunities to compete at the international level", he said.
