ISLAMABAD, Jun 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan team would feature in the Asian Youth Girls Netball Championship scheduled to be held in Korea from June 10.

"The training camp of the national women players in preparation for the Asian Championship is ongoing at the PSB Coaching Center in Karachi. A total of 20 players are participating in the camp in which they are being given advanced and skillful training by national coach Anwar Ahmed Ansari," Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF) President Mudassir Arain told APP.

He said these players were selected on the basis of merit by a five-member selection committee during the National Netball Championship played in Islamabad in February this year. "The team for the mega event will be announced on Wednesday," he said.

Arain said the federation would use all resources for the promotion of netball at the grass-roots level in the country. "The Federation with the support of affiliated associations will be holding summer training camps for students in educational institutions during summer vacations in the last week of June.

" "The children will be given advanced and skilled training by qualified coaches in the camps. The game of netball is also the most popular game in the world and women play this game with great passion," he added.

Arain said there was immense netball talent in the country but there was a lack of resources which is why the players lack at the international level.

To a question, he said that no sport in the world could develop without the patronage of the government and support from sponsors and the private sector. "Need to focus on other sports like cricket so that they can also develop," the PNF president emphasised.

"Pakistani athletes have made the nation pride by winning medals at the international level in various sports activities," he added.

\395