Pakistan team to feature in the First Jr Kabaddi World Cup

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan team will participate in the Inaugural Edition of the Junior Boys' Kabaddi World Cup (Asian Style) scheduled to be held on Kish Island, Iran, from November 9 to 16.

"Under20 players would feature in the first edition of such a type of an event," Pakistan Kabaddi Federation Secretary Muhammad Sarwar told APP on Thursday.

Sarwar said 16 countries would be participating in the World Cup including Iran, Denmark, Korea, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Kenya, India etc.

"The young budding kabaddi players will get a chance to prove their mettle through the first edition of the world event," he said.

He said Pakistan team would depart to Iran on November 8 to participate in the extravaganza.

"Pakistan team includes Muhammad Awais, Shahzeb, Ali Hasan, Osama, Shan, Muhammad Asif, Jawad Ali and Amir," he said.

Sarwar said we would be taking a 12-member team in the World Cup. "However the final team would depend on the issuance of visas," he said.

