Pakistan team to feature in the First Jr Kabaddi World Cup

A 12-member Pakistan team would participate in the Inaugural Edition of the Junior Boys' Kabaddi World Cup (Asian Style) scheduled to be held on Kish Island, Iran, from November 9 to 16

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :A 12-member Pakistan team would participate in the Inaugural Edition of the Junior Boys' Kabaddi World Cup (Asian Style) scheduled to be held on Kish Island, Iran, from November 9 to 16.

"Under20 players would feature in the first edition of such a type of an event," Pakistan Kabaddi Federation Secretary Muhammad Sarwar told APP.

Sarwar said 16 countries would be participating in the World Cup including Iran, Denmark, Korea, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Kenya, India etc.

"The young budding kabaddi players will get a chance to prove their mettle through the first edition of the world event," he said.

He said Pakistan team would depart to Iran on November 8 to participate in the extravaganza.

"Pakistan team includes Muhammad Awais, Shahzeb, Ali Hasan, Osama, Shan, Muhammad Asif, Jawad Ali and Amir," he said and added we would be taking a 12-member team in the World Cup. "The final team would be announced depending on the issuance of visas," he said/778