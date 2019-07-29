Pakistan team will depart for Myanmar on Wednesday to participate in Asian Men's Under-23 Volleyball Championship, Chairman Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) Chaudhry Yaqoob said on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan team will depart for Myanmar on Wednesday to participate in Asian Men's Under-23 Volleyball Championship, Chairman Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) Chaudhry Yaqoob said on Monday.

The event will be held at Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar from August 3 to 11.

"Our players have undergone tough training at a camp at the Hamidi Hall of Pakistan sports Complex, Islamabad. They are in good form and we are expecting outstanding results from them," Yaqoob told APP.

A total of 16 teams will take part in the top-flight tournament. Pakistan have been pitted in Group C along with Chinese Taipei, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

According to Yaqoob, South Korean coach Kim Kyoung Hoon had given training to players on the most modern lines.

The Korean coach was hired by the federation for a six-month period following the end of a two-year contract of Iran's Hamid Movahedi.

"Kim is a very seasoned coach. Since joining us, he has been focusing on speed and agility of the players besides improving their skills. I'm sure the boys are going to produce brilliant results under him," Yaqoob added.

"We'd written Pakistan Sports board to provide us the funds for participation in the championship. Their response has been encouraging and we are sure we are going to get the required amount for the purpose," he added.

Around seven million rupees are needed for Pakistan team's participation in the topflight event.

