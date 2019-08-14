UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Team To Leave For China On Thursday For U15 Asian Baseball C'ship

Zeeshan Mehtab 39 seconds ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 14th Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan team will leave for China on Thursday to take part in the 10th BFA Under-15 Asian Baseball Championship 2019 scheduled to be held in Shenzhen from August 19 to 25.

Besides Pakistan, Japan, Korea, China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Indonesia and Philippines are participating in the championship, a press release issued here Wednesday said.

The teams are divided into two groups. Group A includes China, Pakistan, Korea and Indonesia, while Group B comprises Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong and the Philippines.

The Pakistan team includes Syed Ali Shah (captain), Syed Muhammad Shah, Muhammad Fayaz, Junaid Shah, Aashir Abbas, Syed Muhib Shah, Muhammad Qasim Hamid, Aziz ur Rehman, Zeeshan Amin, Wahid, Muhammad Sheraz, Muhammad Arslan, Noor ul Amin, Zohaib Sarwar, Syed Nad e Ali Kazmi, Mayed Shoaib Cheema, Fazal Rabbi and Sharaf ud Din.

The officials include Syed Fakhar Ali Shah (President Pakistan Federation Baseball PFB, team leader); Mussadiq Hanif (Head Coach, Team Manager); Bilal Mustafa, Mashooq Ali, Muhammad Urmaghan Shahab (Coaches); Muhammad Zubair Wattoo (Umpire) and Dr. Shaheen Gulraiz (Doctor/Physio).

Pakistan will face China in the first match on August 19, Korea on August 20 and Indonesia on August 21.

The top two teams of each group will play in the Super Round, which will start from August 23. The two top teams will qualify for the Under-15 World Cup 2020.

