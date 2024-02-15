Pakistan Team To Leave For Dubai Open Int'l Tenpin Bowling On Saturday
Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 15, 2024 | 07:39 PM
A four-member Pakistan team will fly to Dubai on Saturday to participate in the Dubai Open International Tenpin Bowling Championship, taking place at the Dubai Bowling Centre, Al Mamzar
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) A four-member Pakistan team will fly to Dubai on Saturday to participate in the Dubai Open International Tenpin Bowling Championship, taking place at the Dubai Bowling Centre, Al Mamzar.
Over 200 bowlers from across the world are featuring in the championship.
Scheduled to conclude on February 24, the annual event got underway for the local bowlers on February 8, while the overseas players will join in from Sunday (February 18), President of Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation Ijaz-ur Rahman told APP.
Ijaz, who will be accompanying the team as an official, said the championship would offer a perfect platform to Pakistan players to showcase their skills at the international level.
The championship being organised by Emirates Bowling Federation in collaboration with Asian Bowling Federation (ABF) carries a total prize purse of $500,00.
“This championship has become very popular on the ABF calendar as it attracts top-notch bowlers from across the world," Ijaz said.
Pakistan outfit comprises Ali Surya, Anas Khalid, Faisal Feroze and Muhammad Saleh.
"They will participate in the men's singles and men's doubles events in the championship," Ijaz added.
/395
Recent Stories
Colorful events held in celebration of Chinese New Year
Re-polling in six polling stations for NA-43 on Monday
AIOU announces results of BS (ODL) programs
FDA sports complex’s membership starts
Sports indispensable for mental, physical development: GCUF VC
Police devise crackdown plan on Basant; 1500 personnel deployed to go after viol ..
Trail-5 & 6 visitors' info centres "illegally sealed" by CDA: Rina
Sindh Police chief visits KATI
NACTA delegation, DG Information KP discuss media role in peace
Soybean promotion imperative to cut $1200m import bill
DC stresses to devise effective micro plan for Polio campaign
KMC Council to meet on Feb 22
More Stories From Sports
-
Champions Trophy 2025: Jay Shah opens up about Indian team’s visit to Pakistan37 minutes ago
-
Haris Rauf penalized for not joining Pakistan Test squad for Australia tour58 minutes ago
-
PSL offers best bowling standards: Pak pacers43 minutes ago
-
Zone-II Whites, Zone-IV Whites move into semi-finals of A.S.Natural Stone Under-19 inter zonal crick ..33 minutes ago
-
Rohit, Jadeja tons help India to 326-5 in England Test32 minutes ago
-
Sixth Sindh collages games competitions held in Nawabshah32 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's Ahmed, Hamza move in ITF World Jr semis32 minutes ago
-
PCB terminates Haris Rauf's central contract2 hours ago
-
Rizwan Javed banned from all cricket2 hours ago
-
Need to focus at grass-root level for promotion of sports: Saba Shamim2 hours ago
-
Karachi Kings geared up for their second PSL title2 hours ago
-
Jansher, Jehangir, Qamar Zaman honored at PSA3 hours ago