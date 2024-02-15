A four-member Pakistan team will fly to Dubai on Saturday to participate in the Dubai Open International Tenpin Bowling Championship, taking place at the Dubai Bowling Centre, Al Mamzar

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) A four-member Pakistan team will fly to Dubai on Saturday to participate in the Dubai Open International Tenpin Bowling Championship, taking place at the Dubai Bowling Centre, Al Mamzar.

Over 200 bowlers from across the world are featuring in the championship.

Scheduled to conclude on February 24, the annual event got underway for the local bowlers on February 8, while the overseas players will join in from Sunday (February 18), President of Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation Ijaz-ur Rahman told APP.

Ijaz, who will be accompanying the team as an official, said the championship would offer a perfect platform to Pakistan players to showcase their skills at the international level.

The championship being organised by Emirates Bowling Federation in collaboration with Asian Bowling Federation (ABF) carries a total prize purse of $500,00.

“This championship has become very popular on the ABF calendar as it attracts top-notch bowlers from across the world," Ijaz said.

Pakistan outfit comprises Ali Surya, Anas Khalid, Faisal Feroze and Muhammad Saleh.

"They will participate in the men's singles and men's doubles events in the championship," Ijaz added.

