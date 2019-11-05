UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Team To Leave For Jr Kabaddi WC On Thursday

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 05:10 PM

Pakistan team to leave for Jr Kabaddi WC on Thursday

A 14-member Pakistan team would depart to Iran on Thursday (Nov 7 ) to feature in the inaugural edition of the Junior Boys' Kabaddi World Cup (Asian Style), scheduled to be held from November 9 to 15

ISLAMABAD (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :A 14-member Pakistan team would depart to Iran on Thursday (Nov 7 ) to feature in the inaugural edition of the Junior Boys' Kabaddi World Cup (Asian Style), scheduled to be held from November 9 to 15.

The national team's players' training camp in preparation for the World Cup would conclude on Wednesday here at the Pakistan sports Complex. "Under20 players would feature in the first edition of such type of an event," Pakistan Kabaddi Federation Secretary Muhammad Sarwar told APP on Tuesday.

Sarwar said 16 countries would be participating in the World Cup including Pakistan, Iran, Canada, Denmark, India, Kenya, Uganda, Iraq, Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Malaysia and Indonesia.

"The young budding kabaddi players will get a chance to prove their mettle through the world event," he said.

He said Pakistan team includes Afaq Khan (Senior), Afaq Khan (Junior), Azmat Ali, Hamad Khan, Ali Hassan, Jawad Ali Aamir, Mohammad Irfan (Senior), Mohammad Irfan (Junior), Mohammad Asif, Mohammad Awais, Shahzaib, Shan Ali, Ameer Khan and Osama Ahmed. "Wajid Ali would accompany the team as coach while Badar Mohi-ud-Din will be the manager. Shahid Iqbal Raja would perform the duties of Chief de Mission," he said.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan World Thailand Sports Bangladesh Iran Sri Lanka Canada Kabaddi Iraq Young Indonesia Turkmenistan Kenya Malaysia Uganda Denmark Mohammad Irfan November Event From Asia Coach

Recent Stories

FDA declares 'Motorway Valley' as illegal housing ..

4 minutes ago

MNA Bachani, Commissioner inaugurate modern ambula ..

4 minutes ago

UVAS signs MoU with Bu-Ali Sina University Iran

7 minutes ago

China's benchmark interbank prices lower Tuesday

5 minutes ago

Chinese delegation visits Quaid-i-Azam University ..

5 minutes ago

Immigration counters set up at Kartarpur corridor

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.