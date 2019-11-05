Pakistan team to leave for Jr Kabaddi WC on Thursday

A 14-member Pakistan team would depart to Iran on Thursday (Nov 7 ) to feature in the inaugural edition of the Junior Boys' Kabaddi World Cup (Asian Style), scheduled to be held from November 9 to 15

ISLAMABAD (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :A 14-member Pakistan team would depart to Iran on Thursday (Nov 7 ) to feature in the inaugural edition of the Junior Boys' Kabaddi World Cup (Asian Style), scheduled to be held from November 9 to 15.

The national team's players' training camp in preparation for the World Cup would conclude on Wednesday here at the Pakistan sports Complex. "Under20 players would feature in the first edition of such type of an event," Pakistan Kabaddi Federation Secretary Muhammad Sarwar told APP on Tuesday.

Sarwar said 16 countries would be participating in the World Cup including Pakistan, Iran, Canada, Denmark, India, Kenya, Uganda, Iraq, Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Malaysia and Indonesia.

"The young budding kabaddi players will get a chance to prove their mettle through the world event," he said.

He said Pakistan team includes Afaq Khan (Senior), Afaq Khan (Junior), Azmat Ali, Hamad Khan, Ali Hassan, Jawad Ali Aamir, Mohammad Irfan (Senior), Mohammad Irfan (Junior), Mohammad Asif, Mohammad Awais, Shahzaib, Shan Ali, Ameer Khan and Osama Ahmed. "Wajid Ali would accompany the team as coach while Badar Mohi-ud-Din will be the manager. Shahid Iqbal Raja would perform the duties of Chief de Mission," he said.

