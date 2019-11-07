UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Team To Leave For UAE On Sunday For Series Against England

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 02:59 PM

Pakistan blind cricket team would leave for UAE on Sunday (November 10) to play a six-match Twenty20 series against England to take place from November 12 to 18

ISLAMABAD (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan blind cricket team would leave for UAE on Sunday (November 10) to play a six-match Twenty20 series against England to take place from November 12 to 18.

The training camp of the 15-member Pakistan team was currently underway at Okara Gymkhana Cricket Ground Okara under supervision of Muhammad Jamil (Coach), Ibrar Shah (Assistant Coach) and Masood Jan (Trainer), said a press release issued here.

Shafiullah who was a B1 category player would not be joining the team due to personal reasons, and has been replaced by Zafar Iqbal.

The team would play the 1st T20 on November 12. The 2nd T20 would take place on November 13 and 3rd T20 will be played under lights on November 14.

November 15 would be a rest day, while the 4th and 5th T20s would be played on November 16 and 17, respectively. The last and 6th T20 would be played under lights on November 18.

