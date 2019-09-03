UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Team To Make Appearance In 2019 Int'l Visually Impaired Archery C'ship

Tue 03rd September 2019 | 01:49 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019) :A three-member Pakistani team would make a maiden appearance in the 2019 International Visually Impaired Archery Championship scheduled to be held in Andorra from September 25 to 30.

According to Pakistan Blind Archery Federation Secretary Tanveer Ahmed, the players have been going through intensive training at sports Complex, Rawalpindi.

"A 15-day training camp and competition was also organized for the preparation of International Visually Impaired Archery 2019," he said.

Tanveer said he along with Waleed Aziz, Abdul Waheed would feature in the mega event while Muhammad Ijaz and Muhammad Waqas would accompany the team, as coach and manager, respectively.

"Teams like France, United Kingdom, USA, Spain, Andorra, Italy and Ukraine would be participating in the International Visually Impaired Archery Championship," he said.

To a question, he said we had contacted Pakistan Archery Federation for sponsorship but were denied.

Tanveer said he had taken the initiative to form Blind Archery Federation as no one was supporting the blind archers. "We hope to bring laurels for the country in the mega event," he said.

