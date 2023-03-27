UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Team To Participate In BFAME C'ships

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 27, 2023 | 01:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :A four-member Pakistan bridge team would be featured in the Bridge Federation of Asia and middle East (BFAME) Championships to be held in Lahore in May.

According to details, the National trials to select Pakistan teams for the Bridge Federation of Asia and Middle East (BFAME) Championships were held at Karachi Gymkhana from March 14 to 21.

The Islamabad players participated in the competition for selection of the Seniors Team. The Karachi Seniors Team Kamran had gone through intense practice sessions and was certain to win as they did well in recent competitions held in Dubai and other places, but were downed by Islamabad.

The Islamabad team comprising Saeed Akhtar, Imran Gardezi, Shahid Hameed and Ghias Malik defeated every team twice and remained on top throughout the tournament, winning the Trials. They would now represent the country in the BFAME Championships.

