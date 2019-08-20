Pakistan team would feature in the South Asian Girls Under-16 Netball Championship 2019 scheduled to be held in Kathmandu, Nepal from from October 18 to 22

According to Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF) President Mudassar Arain six teams would participate in the championship including Pakistan, India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Maldives.

The draws of the championship would be opened in the managers meeting to be held on October 17. The laws of the tournament would also be informed to the participants teams in the meeting, he said.

He further said that 25 players would be invited in the training camp in preparations for the tournament. The camp for the preparation of the team would kick off from next month (September) at Karachi, he said.