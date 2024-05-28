Pakistan Team To Play With Full Passion Against Saudi Arabia: Trishan Patel
Muhammad Rameez Published May 28, 2024 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Assistant coach of Pakistan Football team Trishan Patel believes the national team would play with full passion and commitment against Saudi Arabia in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round 2 Qualifier match here at the Jinnah Stadium of Pakistan sports Complex on June 6.
Patel, who has been remotely assisting the national side in the previous World Cup Qualifiers, said, "Saudi Arabia is a fantastic team. However, we will approach every game with excitement, determination, and fight, never with fear. Although our last two qualifying matches were disappointing, I believe that in the final two games, we will display a more committed team with a greater tactical understanding."
Patel, who has also been assigned the responsibility of Performance Analyst, further said, "I think first and foremost when you come up against a high-caliber opposition such as Saudi Arabia, you need to be clear with what you want in possession and out of possession. The boys on the camp have trained extremely hard and we are continuously working to evolve as a team and provide the right training so our trajectory is in an upward direction.
"
"We have many strengths but we want to make them into super strengths over time, we are here as a management team, nothing ever happens overnight but we know we have players in our squad who have talent, and they know they need to marry this talent with consistently training well by adopting a growth mindset and are willing to go through difficult moments and come out of the other side much stronger. It has been fantastic to see such a close bond between local and diaspora players on the camp, after all, we are all on this exciting journey together as one; players, management team and supporters," he said.
He said, "We collaborate every single day with the sole purpose of improving Pakistan in terms of the standards we demand. There are so many football and life experiences we all have that can lead to great discussions and ultimately better decisions that will benefit the national team going forward.
"I urge football fans across Pakistan, especially those in Islamabad to come out and support your team. A packed Jinnah Stadium filled with our enthusiastic supporters would make a tremendous difference," he said.
Recent Stories
Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N president
New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleged ‘hateful narrative’ aga ..
NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, says Khawaja Saad
Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Pakistan
Fiza Ali stuns with her rendition of “Kahani Suno” at London fashion show
PM takes notices of unannounced load-shedding in Pakistan
Spain officially recognizes Palestine today
Nation observing Youm-e-Takbeer today with national zeal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 May 2024
North Korea's military satellite launch fails as rocket explodes mid-flight
Increase in FED rate on cigarettes advised for health, revenue collection
More Stories From Sports
-
Tennis: French Open results - 4th update17 hours ago
-
England captain Buttler set to miss 3rd T20 against Pakistan22 hours ago
-
Pakistan to host Australia in historic Volleyball Series22 hours ago
-
Nadal bidding to avoid early French Open exit, Swiatek through23 hours ago
-
Sinner cruises into French Open second round23 hours ago
-
2 KP players bag silver medal in South Asian Junior Tennis in Nepal23 hours ago
-
USAID-KP Govt Games begins for a cause under project – Land Registration in Merged Areas24 hours ago
-
PCB Women's University Cricket Tournament 2024 to kick off tomorrow24 hours ago
-
More matches decided under PM Youth Talent Hunt Men Handball League-202424 hours ago
-
Teams reaching Peshawar to participate in KP U23 Inter-Region Men, women games1 day ago
-
Babar Azam overtakes Rohit Sharma in T20I runs1 day ago
-
Saudi Arabia team to arrive on June 5 for FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers1 day ago