Pakistan team to return home on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan team which bagged three bronze medals in the World Cup Mas-Wrestling Stage 2 held at Istanbul, Turkey would be returning home on Wednesday.

Muhammad Saad (60kg), Sheraz Ali (65kg) and Aurangzaib Shah (80kg) won a bronze medal each, respectively in the extravaganza, said a press release issued here.

The team would be returning to Lahore from Turkey.