Pakistan team to return home tomorrow after being out of ICC World Cup 2023 race

KOLKATA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 11th, 2023) Following their elimination from the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, the Pakistan cricket team is preparing to return home from India.

Anticipated tomorrow, some players are expected to land in Dubai in the morning, while the remainder will join them later in the evening from India.

Upon their arrival in Dubai, the players will board flights to their respective cities. Presently in Kolkata, the team is engaged in its final tournament match against England. England has established a formidable target of 338 runs for Pakistan.

Despite the ambitious target set by England, Pakistan's World Cup campaign concludes with this match. Over the course of the tournament, the team participated in a total of 8 matches, achieving victory in 4. While the outcome of today's match may not affect their World Cup standing, a win would secure Pakistan the fifth position in the tournament.

The team's departure symbolizes the culmination of Pakistan's World Cup journey, and the players are poised to return home to regroup and devise strategies for upcoming challenges.