Open Menu

Pakistan Team To Return Home Tomorrow After Being Out Of ICC World Cup 2023 Race

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 11, 2023 | 09:04 PM

Pakistan team to return home tomorrow after being out of ICC World Cup 2023 race

Presently in Kolkata, the team is engaged in its final tournament match against England but the impact of the match will not affect their standing.

KOLKATA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 11th, 2023) Following their elimination from the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, the Pakistan cricket team is preparing to return home from India.

Anticipated tomorrow, some players are expected to land in Dubai in the morning, while the remainder will join them later in the evening from India.

Upon their arrival in Dubai, the players will board flights to their respective cities. Presently in Kolkata, the team is engaged in its final tournament match against England. England has established a formidable target of 338 runs for Pakistan.

Despite the ambitious target set by England, Pakistan's World Cup campaign concludes with this match. Over the course of the tournament, the team participated in a total of 8 matches, achieving victory in 4. While the outcome of today's match may not affect their World Cup standing, a win would secure Pakistan the fifth position in the tournament.

The team's departure symbolizes the culmination of Pakistan's World Cup journey, and the players are poised to return home to regroup and devise strategies for upcoming challenges.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket World ICC Dubai Kolkata May From

Recent Stories

SHO among three martyred, 6 injured including DSP ..

SHO among three martyred, 6 injured including DSP in attack on Tank police

15 minutes ago
 Radio Pakhtunkhwa broadcasts special transmission ..

Radio Pakhtunkhwa broadcasts special transmission on CM demise, 3-day mourning

15 minutes ago
 Spurs mauled by Wolves late show

Spurs mauled by Wolves late show

15 minutes ago
 Caretaker Federal Minister for Health, Dr Nadeem J ..

Caretaker Federal Minister for Health, Dr Nadeem Jan inaugurates bio-safety, BRM ..

15 minutes ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

15 minutes ago
 Vlhova dominates World Cup slalom opener, Shiffrin ..

Vlhova dominates World Cup slalom opener, Shiffrin fourth

47 minutes ago
New Zealand into World Cup semi-finals as Pakistan ..

New Zealand into World Cup semi-finals as Pakistan crash out

47 minutes ago
 Iran asks Muslim countries to designate Israel arm ..

Iran asks Muslim countries to designate Israel army 'terrorist organisation'

44 minutes ago
 150 Bangladesh garment factories shut, 11,000 work ..

150 Bangladesh garment factories shut, 11,000 workers charged

49 minutes ago
 Start of World Cup ski season falls victim to 'hea ..

Start of World Cup ski season falls victim to 'heavy snowfall'

49 minutes ago
 Hundreds of activists demand plastic action in Ken ..

Hundreds of activists demand plastic action in Kenya

49 minutes ago
 Start of World Cup ski season falls victim to 'hea ..

Start of World Cup ski season falls victim to 'heavy snowfall'

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports