Pakistan team wear black arm-band

TAUNTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 12th Jun, 2019 ) -:Pakistan team wore black arm-bands during the match against Australia in Taunton on Wednesday to mourn the death of former Pakistan cricketer Akhtar Sarfraz and Pakistani test umpire Riazuddin.

Akhtar Sarfraz died of colon cancer,while umpire Riazuddin died of a heart attack in Pakistan.