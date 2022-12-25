UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Team Will Make Comeback After Learning Lessons Of Failure: Babar Azam

Muhammad Rameez Published December 25, 2022 | 08:00 PM

Pakistan team will make comeback after learning lessons of failure: Babar Azam

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan Captain Babar Azam while accepting failure in the series against England, on Sunday said that Pakistani squad would make a comeback as it had learned a lot from the previous series against England.

He said that they could not execute a few things at some points in the series against England and made small mistakes.

While addressing a pre-series press conference at National Stadium Karachi, he said that they did not make any mistake in the selection of the team and chose best players against the previous visiting team.

Replying to a question, he said that as a captain he did not take pressures. 'I believe in me and my team-mates,' he said adding that being a Captain he had complete confidence in him and his team and they would make a comeback.

'I think our strength is our batting,' and 'The pitch seems to be good.' Babar Azam said that they had learned a lot after being whitewashed by England.

Replying to another question, he said that things had changed in three to four days and being a professional cricketer, they had to face such things. He said that their work was to make efforts and perform on the ground and apply their best abilities.

Answering a question, he said that the selection of three new players by the interim selection committee was made after a thorough discussion and debate with him, and he also gave his opinion on it and they did whatever they found best.

