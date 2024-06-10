ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) ***CORRECTION***

The Pakistan football team's departure to Tajikistan for the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers has been delayed due to a technical issue with the chartered flight. The team was scheduled to depart from Lahore to Dushanbe on a private airline's chartered flight but was grounded due to a technical problem.

The Pakistan football squad had already arrived at the airport lounge, ready to board the flight, when they were informed of the delay.

The Pakistan national football team would play their final match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers round 2 against Tajikistan on June 11. The match is scheduled to kick off at 8pm Pakistan time.

The team has been training hard under the guidance of their coach, and the players are determined to give their best performance in the match.