Pakistan team’s schedule in Derby

Worcester (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020) Following the 14-day self-isolation period in Worcester, the Pakistan men’s national cricket team will arrive in Derby today (Monday) for the second-leg of their training and practice camp ahead of their first Test, which commences at Old Trafford, Manchester, from 5 August.

The following is the schedule of the squad’s training and media opportunities (all timing as per the British Summer Time):

14 July: A member of the side will be available for media interaction through videoconference call. Details will be shared closer to time.

15 and 16 July: The side will hold morning and afternoon training sessions, starting at 10am and 2pm, respectively. The PCB will provide photographs and videos of the sessions.

17-20 July: The squad will play a four-day intra-squad practice match. PCB will provide session-wise score updates, photographs and videos of the match.

21 July: A member of the side will be available for media interaction through videoconference call. Details will be shared closer to time.

22 and 23 July: The side will hold morning and afternoon training sessions, starting at 10am and 2pm, respectively. The PCB will provide photographs and videos of the sessions.

24-27 July: The side will play a four-day intra-squad practice match. PCB will provide session-wise score updates, photographs and videos of the match.

28 July: A member of the side will be available for a media interaction through videoconference call. Details will be shared closer to time.

29 and 30 July: The side will hold morning and afternoon training sessions, starting at 10am and 2pm, respectively. The PCB will provide photographs and videos of the sessions.

1 August: Side travels to Manchester.